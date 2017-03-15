NASA Finds Tiny Lunar Probe Lost in Space Eight Years Ago
"We have been able to detect NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Indian Space Research Organization's Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft in lunar orbit with ground-based radar". The probe was created to analyze the lunar surface for the presence of lunar ice water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC