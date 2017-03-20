Monday marks new season, free tasty treats
The aim, officials said, is two-fold - to make you smile, and to raise funding for Children's Miracle Network hospitals. Rita's is also marking the return of Peeps® Italian Ice, which owner Beth Scarpulla said will officially be available March 27. The Rita's chain aims to distribute one million free Italian Ices from coast to coast during this annual event.
