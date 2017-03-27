Man acquitted of murder, given senten...

Man acquitted of murder, given sentencing date for involuntary manslaughter charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

A man acquitted of murder and voluntary manslaughter in a 2013 rural gunshot slaying made a brief appearance in court Wednesday, where a judge announced the man's sentencing date for an involuntary manslaughter conviction that stems from the same case. Sergio Luis Perez was initially charged with murder in 2013 but a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) 3 hr SoDisapointed 231
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... 5 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 20 hr Cordwainer Trout 13
News Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ... Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
Vacaville Christian School incident Mar 28 mwahahaha 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... Mar 28 barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,199 • Total comments across all topics: 279,936,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC