Man acquitted of murder, given sentencing date for involuntary manslaughter charge

A man acquitted of murder and voluntary manslaughter in a 2013 rural gunshot slaying made a brief appearance in court Wednesday, where a judge announced the man's sentencing date for an involuntary manslaughter conviction that stems from the same case. Sergio Luis Perez was initially charged with murder in 2013 but a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.