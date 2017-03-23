Live-work units get nod from Vacaville planning commission
The commission voted 7-0 to submit an ordinance adding live-work units to the city to the Vacaville City Council for approval. The intent was never for someone using a live-work unit to go out of business and be forced to move out, senior planner Laurie Suess said, addressing a concern some commissioners had at a previous meeting.
