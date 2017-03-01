Library programs jump from bugs to crafts to writers

Representatives of the University of California, Davis, Bohart Museum of Entomology will bring what's described in an announcement as "various types of insects and arachnids from around the world" to a children's program at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center. Teens and tweens can choose from a variety of patterns and colors of duct tape to make custom flower pens during the Teen DIY meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

