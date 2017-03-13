Left at fire station, a Meatball Sama still seeks home
A dog left at a Vacaville fire station more than a year ago is still looking for his “fur-ever” home. Now 4 years old, “Meatball Sam” has been at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Solano County's shelter for 16 months.
