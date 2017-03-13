Kelsh named real estate loan officer ...

Kelsh named real estate loan officer at First Northern

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Terrence J. Kelsh has joined the Davis mortgage loan team of First Northern Bank as a real estate loan officer. Kelsh brings 30 years of real estate industry experience to his new position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14) 8 hr un agenda 21 54
American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15) 8 hr un agenda 21 25
News Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water Thu Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 15 Birds Landing Bob 6
News Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m... Mar 12 Welles 1
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC