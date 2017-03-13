Kelsh named real estate loan officer at First Northern
Terrence J. Kelsh has joined the Davis mortgage loan team of First Northern Bank as a real estate loan officer. Kelsh brings 30 years of real estate industry experience to his new position.
Read more at Davis Enterprise.
