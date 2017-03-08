Kellia s Heroes: Do your part to support our veterans
I recently had the opportunity to review several city wide publications and visitors guides highlighting events, groups and activities that make Vacaville so special. I find it odd that for the last several years, there is no highlights or photos of our veteran's organizations or the programs and events they work hard to sponsor each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|17 min
|Bob
|2
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|Tue
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|Mar 3
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Mar 1
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC