Kaiser Permanentea s a Stop the Bleeda lifesaving training available in Solano County

Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Solano county's designated Level II trauma center, has partnered with Solano County EMS Agency and Cascade Training Centers to offer the “Stop the Bleed” program to the community Stop the Bleed is a nationwide federal campaign to train and empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. The campaign is a result of work done by a collaborative committee which included representation from the Department of Homeland Security, American College of Surgeons, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians just to name a few.

