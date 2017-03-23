Kaiser Permanentea s a Stop the Bleeda lifesaving training available in Solano County
Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, Solano county's designated Level II trauma center, has partnered with Solano County EMS Agency and Cascade Training Centers to offer the “Stop the Bleed” program to the community Stop the Bleed is a nationwide federal campaign to train and empower individuals to act quickly and save lives. The campaign is a result of work done by a collaborative committee which included representation from the Department of Homeland Security, American College of Surgeons, and the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians just to name a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police investigate hardware store burglary
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16)
|Thu
|denise
|7
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 22
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 22
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
|Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that in...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
|Trial starts for Vacaville man on felony assaul...
|Mar 21
|I know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC