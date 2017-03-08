Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooti...

Jury convicts Vacaville man of shooting that injured acquaintance

22 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A Vacaville man who ended a 2015 argument with a fellow methamphetamine user by shooting him in the leg was found guilty Tuesday of a felony charge of assault with a firearm. David C. Fanning, 41, was ordered locked up until his sentencing, which is scheduled April 10. Fanning had been free on bail.

