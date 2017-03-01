Judge orders prison for Vacaville man who shot video of girlfriend's teen daughter in shower
A Vacaville man who got caught videotaping his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter as she showered was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
