Jepson Parkway Project underway in Vacaville
Construction on the Vacaville portion of the Jepson Parkway Project is officially underway, the city announced in a statement Friday. According to the statement, the plan proposes a continuous four-lane roadway from the State Route 12/Walters Road intersection in Suisun City to the I-80/Leisure Town Road interchange in Vacaville.
