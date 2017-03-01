Irish spirit alights at VPAT on St. Paddya s Day

In Gaelic, it is called La Fheile Padraig, St. Patrick's Day in English, a cultural and religious holiday celebrated March 17 in Ireland to mark the official death date of the patron saint of the Emerald Isle. In the United States, it is often celebrated with parades in large metropolitan areas, with the wearing of green during the day, with special Catholic church services, with corned beef and cabbage at meals, and with plenty of alcoholic brews and conviviality in saloons, pubs and restaurants.

