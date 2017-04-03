Injury accident on Davis Street in Vacaville
Vacaville firefighters treat one of three victims from a two vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of Davis Street and Hume Way. According to Vacaville Police, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Davis Street, made a left turn against a red light and collided with a Ford Focus.
