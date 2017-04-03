Injury accident on Davis Street in Va...

Injury accident on Davis Street in Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Reporter

Vacaville firefighters treat one of three victims from a two vehicle accident Friday at the intersection of Davis Street and Hume Way. According to Vacaville Police, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on Davis Street, made a left turn against a red light and collided with a Ford Focus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California court decision keeps teacher tenure ... (Aug '16) 21 hr Maverick 808 11
News Vaca High expanded parking lot project nearly c... (Aug '16) 21 hr Maverick 808 7
to Shannon parks dad lee parks (Nov '13) Sun Jordan parks 2
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Mar 31 NOM s Waffle House 14
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Mar 30 SoDisapointed 231
News Increased meal prices, large construction contr... Mar 30 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ... Mar 29 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC