Increased meal prices, large construction contracts on Fairfield-Suisun agenda
Increased meal prices, large construction contracts on Fairfield-Suisun agenda
Increased breakfast and lunch prices at middle schools and high schools, contracts for parking lot, field and portable classroom expansion at two schools, and reviews of Title 1 programs at two schools are on the agenda when Fairfield-Suisun Unified leaders meet tonight. Trustees are expected to approve the meal price increases, effective July 1, that call for breakfast prices to rise from $1.50 to $1.75 and lunch prices to rise from $3 to $3.25 at the district's secondary schools.
It would be nice if they told us the percentage of students who actually do pay for their meals. I'd bet it's a small percentage.
