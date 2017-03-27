Increased meal prices, large construc...

Increased meal prices, large construction contracts on Fairfield-Suisun agenda

There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Thursday, titled Increased meal prices, large construction contracts on Fairfield-Suisun agenda. In it, The Reporter reports that:

Increased breakfast and lunch prices at middle schools and high schools, contracts for parking lot, field and portable classroom expansion at two schools, and reviews of Title 1 programs at two schools are on the agenda when Fairfield-Suisun Unified leaders meet tonight. Trustees are expected to approve the meal price increases, effective July 1, that call for breakfast prices to rise from $1.50 to $1.75 and lunch prices to rise from $3 to $3.25 at the district's secondary schools.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,674

Manteca, CA

#1 Thursday
It would be nice if they told us the percentage of students who actually do pay for their meals. I'd bet it's a small percentage.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13) Thu SoDisapointed 231
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... Wed Cordwainer Trout 13
News Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ... Mar 29 Birds Landing Bob 1
Vacaville Christian School incident Mar 28 Anonymous 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... Mar 28 barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police investigate hardware store burglary Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,959,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC