Hearing delayed for man who allegedly jumped on car, threatened to harm child

An American Canyon man arrested last month after a foot chase by Vacaville Police appeared in Solano County Superior Court Wednesday, where his probable cause hearing, originally set for next week, was delayed until late April. Frank Pena, Jr., 21, was arrested Feb. 23 after authorities got word of an individual who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance running around a Vacaville neighborhood near the 1900 block of Woodglen Lane.

