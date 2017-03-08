Hearing delayed for man who allegedly jumped on car, threatened to harm child
An American Canyon man arrested last month after a foot chase by Vacaville Police appeared in Solano County Superior Court Wednesday, where his probable cause hearing, originally set for next week, was delayed until late April. Frank Pena, Jr., 21, was arrested Feb. 23 after authorities got word of an individual who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance running around a Vacaville neighborhood near the 1900 block of Woodglen Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|3 hr
|Bob
|2
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|Tue
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|Mar 3
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Mar 1
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC