Hearing delayed for man who allegedly...

Hearing delayed for man who allegedly jumped on car, threatened to harm child

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

An American Canyon man arrested last month after a foot chase by Vacaville Police appeared in Solano County Superior Court Wednesday, where his probable cause hearing, originally set for next week, was delayed until late April. Frank Pena, Jr., 21, was arrested Feb. 23 after authorities got word of an individual who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance running around a Vacaville neighborhood near the 1900 block of Woodglen Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost 3 hr Bob 2
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... Wed Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef... Tue Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
News $49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S... Mar 7 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... Mar 3 reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC