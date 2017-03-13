Gunfire in Vacaville park leads to arrest of 3 teens
Several people in the area of Beelard Park reported hearing gunshots coming from the park at approximately 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded to the park tried to contact four teenagers who were walking away from the area. Two of the teens dropped items and fled from police, according to a report of the incident from police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|16 hr
|A Thought
|2
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Fri
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Fri
|un agenda 21
|25
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Mar 12
|Welles
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC