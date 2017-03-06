Give blood, get movie pass Saturday

Donors help make that possible, so Brenden Theatres in Vacaville is working with BloodSource to host the Brenden Theatres Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. “Bloodmobiles” will be in the parking lot between the theater, located at 531 Davis St., and Interstate 80. Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old , weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo ID.

