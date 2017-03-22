Gadget Clinic helps with digital problems at Vacaville library
Anyone who needs help with a digital device can bring it to the Gadget Clinic from 1 to 2 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center. A tech-savvy volunteer will be available to help with almost any portable device, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.
