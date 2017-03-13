Free shredding, e-waste disposal scheduled through October
The City of Vacaville and United Cerebral Palsy of Northern California are hosting a free confidential paper shredding and electronic waste drop-off event the second Saturday of each month through October. These events will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall, 650 Merchant St. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay hosts these events through its Gone for Good enterprise, which provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
