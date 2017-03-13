Free shredding, e-waste disposal sche...

Free shredding, e-waste disposal scheduled through October

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The City of Vacaville and United Cerebral Palsy of Northern California are hosting a free confidential paper shredding and electronic waste drop-off event the second Saturday of each month through October. These events will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall, 650 Merchant St. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay hosts these events through its Gone for Good enterprise, which provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m... Sun Welles 1
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 10 the Duck of Death 5
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sent... Mar 10 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... Mar 8 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,676 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC