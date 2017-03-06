Free shredding, e-waste disposal at Vacaville City Hall Saturday
The City of Vacaville and United Cerebral Palsy of Northern California are hosting a free confidential paper shredding and electronic waste drop-off event the second Saturday of each month March through October. This year's first event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind Vacaville City Hall, 650 Merchant St. United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay hosts these events through its Gone for Good enterprise, which provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
