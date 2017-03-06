Former VPAT employee to appear in court Thursday
One of two former Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre employees at the center of a child pornography case is slated to appear Thursday in Solano County Superior Court - nearly one year after the original police investigation began. Donald Wade Jr., 37, is a former employee of Venue Tech, a company contracted by the City of Vacaville to manage the Vacaville theater.
