Former city treasurer, volunteer Garland Porter dies
Former Vacaville City Treasurer and “Vacaville's Professional Volunteer” Garland Porter passed away over the weekend at 92 years old. Tuesday, his fellow Rotarians confirmed his death, noting it was a second loss for the club and the city after the passing of Nut Tree Airport builder Ed Power Jr. Saturday.
