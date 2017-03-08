Fairfield man suspected of assisting ...

Fairfield man suspected of assisting in mother's suicide agrees to hearing delay

22 hrs ago

The Fairfield man who faces a felony charge for allegedly assisting in his mother's suicide made a brief court appearance Thursday. Eric T. Capitanich, 43, agreed to postpone the scheduling of a probable cause hearing until April 20. He has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge that could land him up to three years in prison if he is convicted.

