Fairfield man suspected of assisting in mother's suicide agrees to hearing delay
The Fairfield man who faces a felony charge for allegedly assisting in his mother's suicide made a brief court appearance Thursday. Eric T. Capitanich, 43, agreed to postpone the scheduling of a probable cause hearing until April 20. He has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge that could land him up to three years in prison if he is convicted.
