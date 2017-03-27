Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree splits car in two
There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from Yesterday, titled Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree splits car in two.
A Fairfield man was killed in Vacaville early Tuesday after he was ejected from his vehicle that was split in two after hitting a pair of trees, according to Solano area California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 2:38 a.m. while Carabajal traveled southbound in the No.
#1 6 hrs ago
I wonder if he was on his way home from the Wild Oates?
