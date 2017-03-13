Eagle Scout works to bring Vacaville-area history alive
Cecelia Pena, center, goes over pre-production filming plans with Kevin Muerle, right, and David Muerle, far left, at Pena Adobe Park in Vacaville, Saturday. As part of his Eagle Scout project, Kevin Muerle, a senior at Will C. Wood High School, is making short videos on Vacaville history.
