Drakes Peak radio tower site plan in Vacaville advances
The city should keep moving forward with plans for a public safety radio tower on Drakes Peak, City Council members said Tuesday. A report to the council said Drakes Peak on the southern end of the Vine Street ridgeline is an ideal location for the tower replacement.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Vacaville child drowns in pool (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|SoDisapointed
|230
|Fairfield man dies in vehicle wreck after tree ...
|11 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville Christian School incident
|Tue
|mwahahaha
|1
|Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro...
|Tue
|barker55
|1
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police investigate hardware store burglary
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
