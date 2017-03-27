Drakes Peak radio tower site plan in ...

Drakes Peak radio tower site plan in Vacaville advances

The city should keep moving forward with plans for a public safety radio tower on Drakes Peak, City Council members said Tuesday. A report to the council said Drakes Peak on the southern end of the Vine Street ridgeline is an ideal location for the tower replacement.

