Diabetes education-mobile launched in Vallejo on Monday
Touro Provost Shelley Berkley is flanked by Touro's Dr. Marilyn Hopkins, as well as Dr. Mike Clearfield, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Jay Shubrook, Solano County Supervisors John Vasquez and Erin Hannigan, local business owner Buck Kamphausen and the presidents of the Vallejo, Fairfield and Vacaville Chambers of Commerce performed ribbon cutting duties at Monday's unveiling of the new mobile diabetes education center. More than 100 attended Monday's launch of the county's new Mobile Diabetes Education Center, with demonstrations of the kinds of services the facility will offer in the area's underserved communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 10
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sent...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Mar 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC