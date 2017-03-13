Diabetes education-mobile launched in Vallejo on Monday

Touro Provost Shelley Berkley is flanked by Touro's Dr. Marilyn Hopkins, as well as Dr. Mike Clearfield, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Jay Shubrook, Solano County Supervisors John Vasquez and Erin Hannigan, local business owner Buck Kamphausen and the presidents of the Vallejo, Fairfield and Vacaville Chambers of Commerce performed ribbon cutting duties at Monday's unveiling of the new mobile diabetes education center. More than 100 attended Monday's launch of the county's new Mobile Diabetes Education Center, with demonstrations of the kinds of services the facility will offer in the area's underserved communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.