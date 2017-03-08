Departing NorthBay CEO can look back, ahead with pride
Gary Passama's retirement from NorthBay Healthcare after 35 years as CEO is in most ways a conclusion. In some ways, however, it is really a beginning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|7 hr
|Bob
|2
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef...
|Tue
|Kurshan 14 Arrests
|5
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li...
|Mar 3
|reaper ben
|1
|Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti...
|Mar 1
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Trump Clones Costs Rise
|Feb 26
|Leak Team Times
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC