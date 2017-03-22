Deadline approaches for Kindness Video Contest
The contest asks students, through video, to illustrate positive behavior and show others the power that kindness can have on their school and community. The last day to submit entries, 30 seconds to two minutes in length at most, is April 21. Winners will be announced in May, followed possibly by a red-carpet event at the Brenden Theatres Vacaville 16 multiplex in Vacaville.
