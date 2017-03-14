Day Around The Bay: East Bay Teens Terrorize Carnival

The Butler Carnival in East Oakland was the site of a chaotic mob of teenagers on Saturday night who stole prizes and vandalized the place to the tune of $30,000. [KRON 5] A naked, intoxicated man who said he was looking for a "wishing well" had to be rescued from a Napa Togo's today where he fell down a "hollow vent shaft."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.