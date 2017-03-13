Court of Appeal reduces sentence of accomplice in Vacaville killing
Paula Moyer helped rob and kill an elderly Vacaville man more than 10 years ago with two accomplices. She was sentenced seven years ago to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 10
|the Duck of Death
|5
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Vacaville school leaders gather today for speci...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Democratic club welcomes public policy advocate...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sent...
|Mar 10
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Mar 8
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC