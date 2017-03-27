County pitches in to help Solano students drink healthy
Solano County supervisors on Tuesday approved a $74,000 contract with the Fairfield-Suisun schools and a $59,000 contract with Vacaville schools to install 36 water-filling stations within the districts. Funds are provided through the Public Health Department.
