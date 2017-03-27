County pitches in to help Solano stud...

County pitches in to help Solano students drink healthy

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Solano County supervisors on Tuesday approved a $74,000 contract with the Fairfield-Suisun schools and a $59,000 contract with Vacaville schools to install 36 water-filling stations within the districts. Funds are provided through the Public Health Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
Vacaville Christian School incident 18 hr mwahahaha 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... 22 hr barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police investigate hardware store burglary Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16) Mar 23 denise 7
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... Mar 22 A Thought 5
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,896 • Total comments across all topics: 279,895,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC