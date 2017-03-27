Council OKs 785-home Roberts Ranch in Vacaville
Roberts Ranch, a proposal for 785 homes on 248 acres off Leisure Town Road, won approval by City Council members who said Vacaville and California need more housing. Allan Haddox, whose engineering firm is a consultant for Roberts Ranch, said nearly 10 percent of the site will be used for parks.
