Council OKs 785-home Roberts Ranch in...

Council OKs 785-home Roberts Ranch in Vacaville

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Daily Republic

Roberts Ranch, a proposal for 785 homes on 248 acres off Leisure Town Road, won approval by City Council members who said Vacaville and California need more housing. Allan Haddox, whose engineering firm is a consultant for Roberts Ranch, said nearly 10 percent of the site will be used for parks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vacaville Christian School incident 14 hr mwahahaha 1
News Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro... 17 hr barker55 1
News Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Police investigate hardware store burglary Mar 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16) Mar 23 denise 7
News Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ... Mar 22 A Thought 5
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Mar 22 Roudy the Sevente... 9
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC