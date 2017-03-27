Convicted killer and man accused of murdering Vacaville teen in 1982 appears in court
A convicted killer accused of bludgeoning a 14-year-old Vacaville girl to death with a rock in 1982 made an appearance in Juvenile Court Thursday where a judge scheduled a further readiness conference. Marvin Ray Markle Jr., 51, who sported a smirk as he entered the courtroom in chains to greet his council Thursday, plead not guilty in February to one count of murder in connection with the 1982 death of De Anna Lynn Johnson, 14. Markle was 17 at the time of the crime, hence why he remains in juvenile court.
