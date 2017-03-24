Contra Costa man who escaped prison t...

Contra Costa man who escaped prison takes 16-month sentence

A 29-year-old Richmond man who walked away from a Vacaville prison facility last year will end up having to serve an extra 16 months, according to the Solano County District Attorney. Jarvis L. Brown was serving a three-year prison sentence in a minimum security facility when he walked away one night last year.

