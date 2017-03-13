Community turns out for B-17s arrival
Tom Balmer and his father David, both of Fairfield, look at “Aluminum Overcast,” a B-17G that landed at the Nut Tree Airport Thursday as part of an Experimental Aircraft Association tour that will take place at the airport through the weekend. Flights on the World War II bomber are available.
