Community leaders learn first hand about Meals on Wheels

Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Meals on Wheels client Mildred Piuze, 90, shares her Meals experience with Kaiser Permanente pediatrician Dr. Jeff Gaborko. That's how numerous Vacaville clients of Meals on Wheels described themselves Wednesday to community leaders riding along with Meals volunteers during the 15th annual March for Meals event.

