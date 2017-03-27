CHP: Driver killed when car splits in...

CHP: Driver killed when car splits in half in Vacaville

13 hrs ago

A man in his 20s was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle split in half after crashing into a tree along Interstate 505 in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was likely going more than 100 mph before the silver car crashed about 2:40 a.m. near Monte Vista Avenue, investigators said.

