CHP: Driver killed when car splits in half in Vacaville
A man in his 20s was killed early Tuesday morning when his vehicle split in half after crashing into a tree along Interstate 505 in Vacaville, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was likely going more than 100 mph before the silver car crashed about 2:40 a.m. near Monte Vista Avenue, investigators said.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Christian School incident
|12 hr
|mwahahaha
|1
|Special meeting Tuesday to discuss traffic thro...
|16 hr
|barker55
|1
|Nut Tree Airport recognized for aviation safety
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police investigate hardware store burglary
|Mar 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Prison for man with string of DUI cases (May '16)
|Mar 23
|denise
|7
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Mar 22
|A Thought
|5
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|Mar 22
|Roudy the Sevente...
|9
