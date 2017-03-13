Blues show at VPAT sold out
They must be - and popular, too - because The Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite concert, at 8 p.m. April 22 in the Vacaville The Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, is sold out. As with other VPAT shows that have sold out recently, there is a wait list .
