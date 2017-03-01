Biz Buzz: Premier Commercial facilitates property transactions
Premier Commercial Inc. has announced its role in a number of lease and sales transactions in Fairfield and Vacaville, according to a series of company press releases. Inam Khan represented Amit Kedia, Ricardo Tejada and Pamela Tejada in leasing 1,000 square feet of retail space at 628 Parker Road in Fairfield to Cumali Colak.
