Bethany Lutheran School names new principal
After a lengthy search, a man described as a manager with “a proven track record of innovation and strategic thinking” has been tapped to lead Bethany Lutheran School in Vacaville. Chris Smith, who earned a doctoral degree in organizational leadership in 2016, surfaced from a large pool of applicants and was named principal of the K-8 Christian school.
