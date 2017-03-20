Arrest No. 17 ends in plea deal for Fairfield man
A Fairfield man who undercover narcotics officers say they caught last year with hundreds of oxycodone pills pouring out of his pants along with nearly $20,000 in his pockets took a five-year prison plea deal Monday. Tarik D. Dean, 36, took the last-minute deal, pleading no contest a felony charge of transporting narcotics for sale, as dozens of potential jurors waited nearby for the start of his jury trial.
