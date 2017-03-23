April trial confirmed for Radio Shack robbery suspect
A man suspected of robbing a Vacaville electronics store is set to stand trial early next month, a judge confirmed Friday morning in Solano County Superior Court. Raymond Menefee, 40, of Vacaville, is suspected of committing a robbery around 3:45 p.m. Jan. 15, 2015 at the now-closed Radio Shack store at the Golden Hills Plaza on Alamo Drive in Vacaville.
