April trial confirmed for Radio Shack robbery suspect

9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A man suspected of robbing a Vacaville electronics store is set to stand trial early next month, a judge confirmed Friday morning in Solano County Superior Court. Raymond Menefee, 40, of Vacaville, is suspected of committing a robbery around 3:45 p.m. Jan. 15, 2015 at the now-closed Radio Shack store at the Golden Hills Plaza on Alamo Drive in Vacaville.

