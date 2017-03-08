Appeals court rules Vacaville man's prison sentence violates 8th Amendment
The Court of Appeal in San Francisco on Thursday overturned the convictions and 68-years-to-life prison sentence imposed in 2013 on a Vacaville teen who savagely attacked a 13-year-old girl and her 1-year-old baby brother. Alexander Cervantes, now 20, was 14 years old when he broke into a Vacaville home in December 2010 and attacked the siblings, stabbing them both repeatedly and raping and sodomizing the girl before he passed out.
#1 Yesterday
No surprise here coming out of a San fransicko court. Plenty of rights for the worthless POS criminal and no rights for the poor innocent victims.
