Alpaca and Fiber Show coming this weekend
The Dixon May Fairgrounds, 655 S. First St. in Dixon, will host the annual California Classic Alpaca & Fiber Show on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. What better way to learn more about the alpaca industry than to talk to alpaca breeders and meet 200 alpacas face to face, plus get your hands on their soft, luxurious fiber? Admission is free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost
|6 hr
|Dixon Girl
|7
|Vacaville man convicted on firearm charge
|Sun
|Justice will prevail
|1
|Local Radio Shack, JCPenney aren't on chopping ...
|Sun
|Omg
|3
|HELP STOP CORRUPTION in American Canyon city co... (May '14)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|54
|American Canyon PUBLIC Officials VIOLATES FEDER... (May '15)
|Mar 17
|un agenda 21
|25
|Vacaville sued for Chromium 6 in water
|Mar 16
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Mar 12
|Welles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC