Alpaca and Fiber Show coming this weekend

The Dixon May Fairgrounds, 655 S. First St. in Dixon, will host the annual California Classic Alpaca & Fiber Show on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. What better way to learn more about the alpaca industry than to talk to alpaca breeders and meet 200 alpacas face to face, plus get your hands on their soft, luxurious fiber? Admission is free.

