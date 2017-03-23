A warm, furry, not fuzzy, lesson

Using stethoscopes, Padan Elementary School first-graders Sergio Ceja-Zuno and Debbie Guzman-Bonilla “check the heartbeat” of a harbor seal pup stuffed animal Thursday during a special hands-on workshop run by an instructor from Sausalito's Marine Mammal Center. The center's visit to the Padan School Road campus in Vacaville was arranged by the Women and Children's Services Department at NorthBay Healthcare, which adopted a classroom at the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.