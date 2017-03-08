a&E Source: Vacaa s Fleet Feet takes ...

a&E Source: Vacaa s Fleet Feet takes a Swatt at beer lovers, runners

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Some folks like to release the stress from a day's work with an early evening jog. Some simply want to stretch out on the couch after fighting traffic and have a beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... 20 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Vallejo man enters plea in ice cream truck thef... Tue Kurshan 14 Arrests 5
News Vacaville Unified employees get a pay boost Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News $49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S... Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Trial date for Fairfield mall murder suspect li... Mar 3 reaper ben 1
News Appeals court tosses some child molest convicti... Mar 1 Birds Landing Bob 1
Trump Clones Costs Rise Feb 26 Leak Team Times 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC