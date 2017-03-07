80 chihuahuas rescued from hoarder ho...

80 chihuahuas rescued from hoarder house in Solano County

Eighty chihuahuas were rescued last month from a hoarder house in Solano County, and now the dogs need new homes. "All these dogs were together in a backyard in town without any vet care because the people were very poor," a veterinarian at the SPCA of Solano County in Vacaville told KRON4's Haaziq Madyun.

