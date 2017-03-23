785-home Roberts Ranch project in Vacaville set for public hearing
A public hearing on Roberts Ranch, a proposal for 785 homes on 248 acres off Leisure Town Road, will take place Tuesday at the City Council meeting. City staff recommends approval of the development and certification of the environmental impact report.
